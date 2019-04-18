Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Cellphone Video, Coral Springs Medical Center, Florida News, Local TV, McDonald's, Pepper Spray, Teen Punched

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An encounter between a group of teenagers and Broward Sheriff’s deputies that got physical was caught on video.

Cellphone footage shows a deputy on the scene detaining one of the teens outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

That same deputy is confronted by another teen, and deploys pepper spray.

The deputy is seen body slamming the teen and punching him on the side of his head.

That second teen was transported to Coral Springs Medical Center to be examined.

BSO says they do not have any information to release on this as of yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s