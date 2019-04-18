Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An encounter between a group of teenagers and Broward Sheriff’s deputies that got physical was caught on video.
Cellphone footage shows a deputy on the scene detaining one of the teens outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
That same deputy is confronted by another teen, and deploys pepper spray.
The deputy is seen body slamming the teen and punching him on the side of his head.
That second teen was transported to Coral Springs Medical Center to be examined.
BSO says they do not have any information to release on this as of yet.