



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends and neighbors of a Miami Beach Senior High School student who took her own life during a manhunt for her in Colorado after she reportedly made some threatening comments about schools described her as someone who kept to herself.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI said Sol Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Pais made some comments about the Columbine shooting on April 20, 1999, that apparently caused great concern. She was apparently “infatuated with the perpetrators of Columbine.”

“Because of her comments and her actions. Because of her travel here to the state. Because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here, we consider her to be a credible threat certainly to the community and potentially to schools,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips.

A statewide search was launched for Pais. Late Wednesday morning authorities confirmed that she was dead from died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the base of Mt. Evans.

Pais lived in Surfside.

Wednesday morning, FBI agents were seen removing a bag of items from Pais’ home in Surfside.

Students at Miami Beach Senior High who spoke to CBS4 News said that they didn’t see any signs that Pais was infatuated with the Columbine High School shooting as the authorities have said. They described her as a quiet person who kept to herself.

“The girl in Colorado actually, she was my neighbor,” said Miguel. “She lived in Surfside, not Miami Beach, and I used to have art class with her. She used to sit right in front of me and they would call her ‘dark stars’. She would wear emo clothes and everything, she has her own website. I’ve looked at it before, I don’t know the name of the website, but it’s very like weird.”

“I went to elementary school with her. She was like super quiet, into her self, she like wouldn’t really talk in class,” said Valentina Ascano.

“She was just silent, she was kind of weird,” said senior Mike Kramer. “It’s so random, I did not expect this at all.”

Authorities haven’t said exactly what she said to cause concern and it’s not clear if those comments were made before or after her purchase of a pump-action shotgun. She apparently wasn’t specifically threatening any specific school in her comments.

Miami-Dade Public Schools is cooperating in the federal investigation of a Surfside teen who reportedly flew to Colorado, bought a pump action shotgun and made threatening comments about the schools in the Denver area.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted a video on Facebook concerning 18-year-old Miami Beach High School student Sol Pais.

“According to law enforcement, the student was last seen in Colorado and the threats appear to be limited to schools in that area. There is no immediate threat to Miami-Dade Schools. However, in an abundance of caution and as a matter of prevention, we have heightened our alert systems and have disseminated information regarding this individual, including her picture, to all schools throughout the District,” said in the video.

Carvalho said law enforcement officials are conducting a comprehensive background check on Pais and the initial results show she has not been the subject of any investigation.