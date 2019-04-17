WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police have released the name and picture of a man wanted for the shooting death of a 63-year-old grandmother in Miami Gardens following a dispute over her dog and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lerio Minnis is wanted for the murder of Danette “Dee Dee” Simmons on April 4 at her Miami Gardens home (CBS4)

At a news conference on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lerio Minnis in the murder of Danette “Dee Dee” Simmons. Police say he may have changed his appearance by cutting his hair short and shaving his beard.

They also say Minnis should be considered armed and dangerous.

The family of “Dee Dee” Simmons made a plea to the public at the same news conference and asked for help in finding her killer.

“You came there to take a life because you came there with a gun to retrieve something that you didn’t buy, that no one gave you,” said Simmon’s sister Courtney Johnson. “The first thing I’d like you, give yourself up. Because what you did that night shifted lives. I don’t know if you’ve ever had your life shifted in this way, but what you did that night shifted lives, you shifted grandchildren’s lives that I can’t even explain. I can’t tell you what they are going through, the fear, the worry, the crying, the nightmares.”

The shooting happened April 4 at home of Danette Simmons in the 18800 block of NW 17th Court.

This is the person of interest captured on Ring camera video in the shooting death of Danette Simmons who was inside her Miami Gardens home when it was riddled with bullets and she was struck on Thursday April 4. (Source: Ring.com)

In Ring doorbell video obtained exclusively by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench several days after the murder, a man can be seen outside a neighbor’s house around 11:20pm, just before bullets riddled her home. Inside the house, Simmons was struck and killed.

WATCH THE RING DOORBELL VIDEO HERE:

 

Simmons’ family members said the dispute started after her Yorkshire terrier was taken or got out of the house. A neighbor returned the dog but two other people claimed the dog belonged to them and there was an argument. Soon after, the shots were fired.

Miami Gardens police have not confirmed if the man in the video is Minnis.

Anyone with information on Minnis’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information.

