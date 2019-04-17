MIAMI (CBSMiami) -– The NFL released its annual schedule on Wednesday evening.
We now know who the Miami Dolphins will be playing each week of the 2019 season and when each game will take place.
The Dolphins will play the first two games at home. Miami will be hosting the Ravens during week one and the New England Patriots during week two.
As always, the Dolphins will face each of their AFC East rivals twice; once at home and once on the road.
Here is Miami’s full 2018 schedule:
Week 1: Sunday, September 8th- Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 2: Sunday, September 15th- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 3: Sunday, September 19th- Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m.
Week 4: Sunday, September 26th- Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6: Sunday, October 13th- Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 7: Sunday, October 20th- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.
Week 8: Monday, October 28th- Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m.
Week 9: Sunday, November 3th- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 10: Sunday, November 10th- Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 4:05 p.m
Week 11: Sunday, November 17ty- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 12: Sunday, November 24th- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.
Week 13: Sunday, December 1st- Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 14: Monday, December 8th- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1 p.m.
Week 15: Sunday, December 15th- Miami Dolphins at New York Giants 1 p.m.
Week 16: Sunday, December 22rd- Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 17: Sunday, December 29th- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1 p.m.
CBS4 will once again be the television home of the Miami Dolphins and will carry all four preseason games and eleven regular season games.