



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the manhunt continues in Colorado for a South Florida student accused of making threating comments about schools in the Denver area, Miami-Dade Public Schools is cooperating in the federal investigation.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted a video on Facebook concerning 18-year-old Miami Beach High School student Sol Pais.

“According to law enforcement, the student was last seen in Colorado and the threats appear to be limited to schools in that area. There is no immediate threat to Miami-Dade Schools. However, in an abundance of caution and as a matter of prevention, we have heightened our alert systems and have disseminated information regarding this individual, including her picture, to all schools throughout the District,” said in the video.

WATCH: SUPERINTENDENT ALBERTO CARVALHO’S STATEMENT

Carvalho said law enforcement officials are conducting a comprehensive background check on Pais and the initial results show she has not been the subject of any investigation.

“We will continue to remain vigilant throughout this process. We encourage you to do the same. If you See Something, Say Something by calling law enforcement officials,” Carvalho said concluding his statement.

Wednesday morning, FBI agents were seen removing a bag of items from Pais’ home in Surfside.

WATCH: FBI REMOVES BAG OF EVIDENCE FROM SOL PAIS’ SURFSIDE HOME

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI say Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Pais made some comments about the Columbine shooting on April 20, 1999, that apparently caused great concern. She was apparently “infatuated with the perpetrators of Columbine.”

“Because of her comments and her actions. Because of her travel here to the state. Because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here, we consider her to be a credible threat certainly to the community and potentially to schools,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips.

Authorities haven’t said exactly what she said, and it’s not clear if those comments were made before or after her purchase of a pump-action shotgun. She apparently wasn’t specifically threatening any specific school in her comments.

Pais threats led to the closure of school for more than half a million students on Colorado’s Front Range on Wednesday.