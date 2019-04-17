



GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – A 65-year-old Florida woman hit a home run against a half-naked intruder when she slugged him with a baseball bat after she says she spotted him trying to break into her car and then charged at her.

According to WGFL, Antonio Mosely, who is 5’6” and weighs 300 pounds charged at 65-year-old Clarese Gainey when she confronted him during the attempted crime.

“I grab my bat, I brace myself, and I ease the door open,” Gainey told WGFL.

She told police Mosely was only wearing boxer shorts and when she opened the door, he came at her.

However, she fought back.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head like ‘pi-yah!’ He said ‘Ow!'”

Police say Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt and a sock. A K-9 unit tracked him inside a mobile home where they say he was wearing a new pair of pants with cocaine in its pocket.

Gainey positively identified him as the man who tried to assault her. Police say he also had a large bump on his head, apparently from the baseball bat.

Mosely is being held in the Alachua County Jail on multiple counts including burglary and drug possession.

“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun,” Gainey warned. “Because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here,” pointing at her baseball bat. “Because I would have gone ‘Pi-yow!'”