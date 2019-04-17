  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida International Univesity Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a student.

FIU police said Kevin Sanchez was last seen on Tuesday, April 16, on the Biscayne Bay Campus of Florida International University where he is a student.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a light blue soccer jersey, light blue shorts and multi-colored sneakers.

He is said to be carrying a laptop case, and a string backpack.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call FIU Police at (305) 348-5911.

