MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida International Univesity Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a student.
FIU police said Kevin Sanchez was last seen on Tuesday, April 16, on the Biscayne Bay Campus of Florida International University where he is a student.
Sanchez was last seen wearing a light blue soccer jersey, light blue shorts and multi-colored sneakers.
He is said to be carrying a laptop case, and a string backpack.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call FIU Police at (305) 348-5911.