



HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — If you are having a craving for a deliciously sweet treat from the famous Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead, you better hurry.

The season ends on Saturday, April 20 and after that, no more amazing cinnamon rolls, delicious milk shakes, or even hand-picked strawberries and tomatoes until next season.

They posted it on their social media sites to give everyone enough time to get another taste of their gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.

“Today is the first day of the last week! The last day before we close for the summer is April 20th. We will be using up our supplies. We may not have a full menu the closer we get to the last day.”

During the season, folks drive from miles around for the mouth-watering sticky buns and key lime pies.

If you go, remember, they only accept cash and the line may be really long!

If you can’t make it there before Saturday at 5:30 p.m., you’ll have to wait until next season.

The farm, which has been operating since 1956, always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October.