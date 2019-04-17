



NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The family of two sisters killed in an apparent drive-by shooting made a plea to find their killer on Wednesday.

Police say Stephanie Telusme, 27, and her 23-year-old sister, Joanna, were shot and killed near Northwest 19 Avenue and 60 Street early Sunday morning.

Their family says they were visiting a friend before they went out for the night.

“They weren’t even the ones who were targeted. They were innocent bystanders, according to their cousin Terry Silien. “It’s just a sad unfortunate situation right now that my family has to go through and have to bury two young ladies,” he continued.

“They were just out to enjoy a Saturday night and this happened,” he said. “They were here to visit friends.”

Two other shooting victims, Robert Allen, 30 and Jennifer Charles, 24, were also shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, Miami-Dade police say.

Officers responded immediately after receiving a ShotSpotter signal around 1:30am Sunday. When police attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area, the driver refused to stop, and soon after, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and three men were detained and questioned, however, two were released and the third was arrested for an unrelated possession of marijuana charge.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.