



LITTLETON (CBSMiami/AP) — A massive manhunt is underway for Sol Pais, a South Florida woman who the FBI said made threats against schools in Colorado.

Denver-area public schools will be closed Wednesday as authorities search for Pais who flew to the city and bought a gun after becoming “infatuated” with the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

The FBI said Pais, 18, is “considered to be extremely dangerous” and “made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area” just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.

All schools in the Denver area were urged to tighten security because the threat was deemed “credible and general,” said Patricia Billinger, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Safety. Columbine and more than 20 other schools outside Denver locked their doors for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon before Wednesday’s complete closures were announced.

“The female who is being sought for questioning in connection to those threats to Colorado schools is a Miami Beach Senior High School student. We are fully assisting the FBI in their investigation. As far as this case goes, I want to stress that, at this time, there have been no threats to M-DCPS schools. The threats appear limited to schools in Colorado,” according to a statement from Miami-Dade Public Schools.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI say Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Authorities said Pais was last seen near Columbine — in the Jefferson County foothills outside Denver — wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots. Two teenage gunmen attacked Columbine on April 20, 1999, killing 12 classmates and a teacher.

“She has made some concerning comments in the past. She has expressed an infatuation with Columbine and the events, the shooting there that happened tragically 20 years ago because of that we’re concerned,” said Dean Phillips, special agent in charge of the FBI in Denver.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Taplin said the threats she made were general and not specific to any school.

The Denver Post reported that a call to a phone number listed for Pais’ parents in Surfside was interrupted by a man who identified himself as an FBI agent and said he was interviewing them.

“It’s like a bad dream. We don’t know. We don’t have any idea,” a man who identified himself as Sol’s father told CBS4 News.

Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz confirmed that her parents last saw her on Sunday and reported her missing on Monday.

One neighbor who watched Pais grow up said she was a quiet person and was well behaved.

“She always kept to herself. She never got in trouble at school. So surprising and I feel sorry for the family,” Patricia Bilstin.

