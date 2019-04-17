WEST BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Northbound lanes of Alligator Alley remain shutdown following a multiple vehicle crash that sent eight people to the hospital.

According to the Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue Department, the accident took place shortly after 3:00 a.m. at mile marker 43 in the northbound lanes of I-75 between US 27 and the Broward-Collier County line.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle rolled over and ejected a 9-year-old girl who was critically injured.

Two patients were air rescued to the hospital; the 9-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl with a serious head injury.

Six others were transported to hospitals by ground including a 36-year-old woman taken to Cleveland Clinic.

A 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl were all taken to Broward Health with non life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man with serious injuries was also taken to Broward Health.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Drivers headed toward Naples should avoid I-75 and taken US-41 instead.