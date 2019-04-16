  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A water main in Hialeah turned a section of Red Road into a wet mess.

The city said a contractor hit a 54-inch water main at West 29th Street and Red Road.

As a result, all north and southbound traffic lanes are closed on Red Road between West 21st and West 32nd streets and is the east and westbound traffic lanes at West 29th Street and Red Road.

Repairs to the line will take several days and residents near the site, as well as in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County may notice lower than normal water pressure during this time.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will increase water pressure from the Hialeah Water Treatment Plant and area pump stations to mitigate the impact. However, the department is requesting that residents conserve water usage during peak usage times – during early morning and evening hours – for the next few days to lower demand on the system.

