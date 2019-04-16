MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is making her second trip to Florida as a presidential candidate.

She is scheduled to be in Miami Tuesday morning to hold a discussion with local medical professionals, health care leaders and advocates to discuss her plans for bringing down the cost of prescription drugs and how we can expand access to healthcare to all Americans.

Later in the day she will then meet with the Democratic Caucus in Tallahassee.

Over the weekend, Klobuchar held a press conference in Minneapolis on importance of infrastructure investments, as opposed to tax giveaways that benefit the wealthy.

Klobuchar recently announced a bold, one-trillion-dollar plan to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure.

Klobuchar highlighted how money spent on President Donald Trump’s tax breaks for the wealthy could have been invested in the country’s crumbling infrastructure and outlined her plan to invest one trillion dollars into rebuilding American roads, bridges, and schools, as well as the nation’s broadband infrastructure.

According to Klobuchar’s campaign, her plan is paid for by rolling back tax giveaways that benefit the wealthy.