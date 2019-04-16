MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach eyesore is about to come tumbling down.

The old South Shore Hospital will be imploded Tuesday morning.

First responders and police officers will be in the area coordinating and addressing safety concerns as this building gets imploded.

It’s a building that has stood for more than a decade and residents had been asking for a quick demolition. The contractor received all the proper permits to make it happen for a blast that’s expected to last no more than 18 seconds, but you should expect plenty of traffic delays around Alton Road and through MacArthur Causeway around 10 a.m.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Miami Beach police will establish an Exclusion Zone between West Avenue and Lenox Avenue, north of 5th Street to 7th Street. At 9:45 a.m., traffic on Alton Road between 5th and 8th streets will be stopped in preparation for the implosion.

The implosion is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

People in the area with a respiratory condition which could be aggravated by the dust are advised to indoors during the demolition. The dust is expected to dissipate within about four to six minutes at which time road will be re-opened to traffic.