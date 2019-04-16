MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says there are no grounds to overturn his suspension of former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel filed a brief to the Florida Supreme Court over the weekend, arguing that the Florida constitution does not allow the governor to suspend him for political reasons.

Israel moved forward with the lawsuit after he was suspended by DeSantis back in January.

The governor used an executive order for the suspension, citing neglect of duty and incompetence for the way Israel handled the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.