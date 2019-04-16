CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) – The fate of a man accused of throwing his five-year-old daughter off a bridge approaching the Sunshine Skyway is now in the hands of a jury.

The panel of seven men and five women was sent home after two hours on Monday evening. They returned Tuesday morning to continue weighing the case of John Jonchuck.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Jonchuck knew what he was doing when he dropped Phoebe Jonchuck 62 feet to her death four years ago. Defense attorneys say Jonchuck was insane at the time.

Jonchuck faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Jurors also could find him not guilty by reason of insanity and the judge could send him to a mental health center, where he could eventually be released if doctors deem him fit.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)