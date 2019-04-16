WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another woman is going public claiming South Florida billionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted her more than two decades ago.

In a 28-page federal complained filed Tuesday, Maria Farmer claims she was victimized when she was 26 years old, while she was working for Epstein.

Her allegation is part of a defamation lawsuit just filed by another woman, against Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz has also represented Harvey Weinstein and O.J. Simoson.

In 2008, Epstein was given a controversial non-prosecution deal to end the federal sex abuse probe against him.

He spent about a year in jail.

A federal judge recently ruled that prosecutors broke the law by giving Epstein that lenient deal.

