MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities say a woman drowned over the weekend when she got caught up in a strong rip current off the Jupiter coast.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say the drowning was one of three water-related fatalities.

Officials say the woman was hit by several strong waves that caused her to drift away from her husband, who tried to save her.

Another beachgoer pulled her to shore, but she was unconscious. She was taken to a hospital but died Sunday night.

An autopsy will be performed. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

PBSO deputies pulled the body of a fisherman from the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach on Saturday. And on Sunday, a man’s body was pulled from a lake in nearby Lake Worth.

