MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean is looking to change the Miami skyline.

Rendering of new Royal Caribbean headquarters. (Source: Royal Caribbean)

The popular cruise line is making a $300 million transformation of its Port Miami headquarters.

The new campus would nearly double its workspace at the port to 4200 people.

When completed, the building would look like a cruise ship.

The current buildings will remain but the plan is to gut them completely and install all new interiors.

If the Miami-Dade County commission approves, things are expected to happen very quickly.

Royal Caribbean wants to open the new buildings by October of next year.

