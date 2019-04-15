MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit in Miami-Dade on Monday morning ended with the suspect’s arrest near Miami International Airport.

Sweetwater police said the pursuit of a blue Dodge Ram pickup started at around 8:30 a.m., following a hit on an automated license plate reader.

A license plate reader will trigger an alert to police on cases involving a crime.

Police picked up the alert and then attempted to conduct a stop of the vehicle, according to authorities.

A police officer attempted to stop the vehicle and prevent it from driving off, but the subject continued driving towards the officer and took off, police said.

WATCH VIEWER VIDEO:

The officer was uninjured during the attempted stop, police said.

FHP conducted the stop and took the suspect into custody on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 87th Avenue.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several Florida Highway Patrol cruisers surrounding the pickup truck near MIA.

Police said the suspect is facing several charges.