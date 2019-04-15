



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A local orchestra is bringing an unparalleled twist to the music scene in Miami and they are coming to a stage near you.

Nu Deco Ensemble is a made-in-Miami eclectic chamber orchestra designed for the 21st century.

It was found and directed by Jacomo Barios, who conducts the music and Sam Hyken who arranges it.

“Our mission is to create transformative and compelling genre-bending musical experiences that inspire and connect new and diverse artists and audiences,” Hyken explained.

It’s where classic symphony orchestra teams up with modern music.

“So for example, is it like Radio Head meeting up with Gershwin?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Exactly. Last year at the Adrienne Arsht Center we were doing Stravinsky’s Petrushka and then a suite of the music of Queen, and then featured singer-songwriter Ben Golds, so you get the whole spectrum of music making,” said Barios.

Both Hyken and Barios attended The Julliard School and were trained in the classics, but wanted to focus their 31 piece ensemble on cutting edge collaborations.

On this day, they were rehearsing at New World Center on Miami Beach with an Indie rock group called Tune-Yards, led by singer Merrill Garbus, for a weekend performance. The orchestra literally works with and around the guest artist’s music.

“When we bring in the guest artists, I adapt their music to play with the orchestra. So we’re really playing their records and adding the orchestra into it, adding touches, there’s more collaboration too,” said Hyken.

“Nu Deco Ensemble turns pop music into an orchestral experience unlike any other we’ve ever heard,” said Garbus.

In one video, Nu Deco shares the stage with funky R&B artist Luke James.

Later this week they’ll perform with songwriter and singer Ben Folds and others at The Adrienne Arsht Center.

Nu Deco is hoping more and more audiences will come and listen to something they’ve probably never heard before and it’s all homegrown right here in Miami.

“It’s a great way to meld worlds and bring a lot of people together in the community to celebrate music on a high level. As we grow and expand, we definitely want to represent Miami in a world stage. No doubt,” said Barios.

Nu Deco Ensemble performs Thursday April 18th at The Adrienne Arsht Center.

Click here for more information.