MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police officers have a hit and run suspect in custody following two crashes on busy Collins Avenue.

Ceairia Zaneshia Deveaux, 28, is charged with Driving Under The Influence causing Serious Bodily Injury and Reckless Driving.

Investigators say Deveaux was involved in a hit and run crash in the area of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue. While fleeing that scene, the police arrest report states, she hit a 3-wheel motor scooter which was making a U-turn on the 1500 block of Collins Avenue.

Officers were forced to shut down a stretch of the busy road.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Triston Lamon said.

Lamon works at a car rental store near the crash. He says many people were walking in the area when they heard a loud noise.

“They immediately called 911 to try to take care of the situation and the police were here within seconds,” Lamon said.

The witness says the driver of a yellow scooter was thrown about thirty feet away when a white car sideswiped him.

“I personally know that guy,” he said. “He works for the scooter company here. I just ran out to the road as fast as I could while he was knocked out. The owner of the scooter company came up and we tried to help him when he was knocked on conscious.”

Next, Lamon says he saw the driver of the white car then crash into the SUV.

People at a nearby restaurant also heard the crash. One man visiting from Europe says he rushed over to help since he is a first responder.

“We heard a big bang and saw that the motorcycle had crashed,” Lend Perg said.

Witnesses believe everyone stayed on scene.

Miami Beach firefighters say four people were taken to the hospital.

The arrest report states the driver of the scooter was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center with serious life threatening injuries and the victim is in a coma.

Deveaux was also hospitalized after complaining of abdominal pain.

The report states “officers at the hospital observed signs of impairment including slurred speech, dry mouth, droopy eyelids, incoherent, very slow movements and strong odor of smoked cannabis.” Results of a blood test taken at the hospital are pending.