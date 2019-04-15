MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parishioners in South Florida are shocked and saddened by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski wants parishioners to pray for the people in Paris following the fire.

Archbishop Wenski told CBS4 News the cathedral is 850 years old. It survived two world wars.

Fighters didn’t want to bomb Paris to protect historical structures, like the cathedral.

The cathedral is described by many as a world heritage site and a symbol of faith.

The archbishop went on to say if there’s a silver lining in any of this, it’s that nobody died following the massive fire during Holy Week.

WATCH: Discussing Religious Art & History At Notre Dame Cathedral With University of Miami Professor, Historian

The faith leader says it’s never a good time for a fire but this week was particularly bad since it’s the week leading to Easter.

But the archbishop says his faith has not been shaken because of the damaged structure.

“What the cathedral announced in stone, we still believe in our hearts that the lord has come to live among us and that he is close to us,” Archbishop Wenski said.

Monday evening, the bell rang for one minute at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami. It was to honor the people in Paris who are heartbroken over the heavily damaged cathedral.

There was a service held at the church. It was a regularly scheduled service for Holy Week. However, parishioners said a special prayer for Paris.

Many of the parishioners in Miami told CBS4 News they’re confidant the cathedral will be rebuilt.