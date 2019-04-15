MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era on April 15, 1947 and on Monday the Miami Marlins will celebrate his legacy.

The Marlins will take the field wearing Robinson’s Number ‘42’ to honor the anniversary of Robinson’s historic debut.

The fish along with other Major League Baseball will celebrate his legacy.

Here is what the Marlins say they are doing to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day:

The Marlins will host a Jackie Robinson Day intimate conversation about Jackie Robinson’s values for 42 youth members from each of the following organizations, 5000 Role Models and Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. The group will have the opportunity to hear from Marlins players, alumnus Charles Johnson and executives such as Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill about the legacy of Jackie Robinson and the impact it had on their professional careers. All organizations will also be offered tickets to the game.

Jackie Robinson Employee of the Year Award – In 2014, the Miami Marlins organization launched the Jackie Robinson Employee of the Year award to honor the life and legacy of the great Jackie Robinson. Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill will present the 2019 Jackie Robinson Employee of the Year Award to Marlins Director of Ballpark Operations Antonio Torres-Roman.

The Miami Marlins Foundation, through The Miami Marlins Foundation Legacy Scholarship Program, will make a $5,000 contribution to the Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Fund.