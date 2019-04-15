WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Central Florida man accused of shooting and killing two women and a child was in court on Monday.

38-year-old Ernst Cherizard faced a judge for the first time since turning himself in on Sunday.

Triple murder suspect Ernst Cherizard walks into a Florida courtroom a day after turning himself in to police. (Source: CBS4)

Police say he killed his girlfriend, her 6-year-old daughter and another relative.

Cherizard turned himself in to Haines City Police after he had been on the day for over a day.

The car he was driving had been spotted Sunday morning in South Florida.

Police said Cherizard apologized on Facebook hours after the shooting.

The Haines City Police chief called him “a monster.”

Cherizard remains behind bars without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for next month.

