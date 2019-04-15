STUART (CBSMiami) – A court hearing was held on Monday for murder suspect Austin Harrouff.

A judge ruled that video of Harrouff while in his hospital bed will be permitted as evidence.

The footage shows Harrouff restrained to his hospital bed, struggling in an attempt to break free.

Harrouff was arrested back in 2016 for allegedly killing two people and attacking a third in a Jupiter residential neighborhood.

The attack in August of 2017 left 59-year-old John Stevens III and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon dead outside their home.

Their neighbor, Jeff Fisher, who tried to intervene in the attack before calling 911, was also injured.

The first deputy on scene found Harrouff biting the face of Stevens.

“He was screaming ‘kill me! I’m eating people, kill me!’” Martin County Sheriff’s deputy Wayne Trocan said.

Harrouff is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.