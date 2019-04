POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — There is a shooting investigation underway in Pompano Beach where a car was riddled with bullet holes.

The silver car is at a RaceTrac gas station at 599 W. Atlantic Boulevard.

While the gas station remains open, the silver vehicle is cordoned off with police tape as investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol and crime scene detectives investigate.

Authorities have not said where the shooting took place or if anyone was hurt.