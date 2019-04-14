  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dramatic video footage of a police chase that ended in a shootout has been released.

The incident nearly cost an officer his life.

Police say 30-year-old Phillip Thomas Marsh led them on a high-speed chase across Volusia County after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop, Marsh got out and began firing at officers.

Deputies fired back, hitting Marsh several times.

Sergeant Thomas Dane was hit in the crossfire. He was then shielded by a fellow deputy.

Dane remained on his feet and was able to detain the suspect, who later died.

Sergeant Dane is expected to make a full recovery.

