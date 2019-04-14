  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been just over two years since Delray Beach Police officer Christine Braswell was killed by a drunk driver on vacation with another officer.

Now, that drunk driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

When Lacy Morris is released, she’ll face two years of house arrest and a year of probation.

Officer Braswell was 40 years old and had been with the department for 12 years at the time of her death.

Since then, there has been a scholarship created in her name for future police officers.

