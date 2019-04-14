It appears President Donald Trump is now poised to allow oil drilling off the coast of Florida.

An announcement could be made at any time and in this age of divided government, it is one of the few things that actually unites democrats and republicans in the state.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede talks to Republican Congressman Brian Mast, and Politico Florida’s Marc Caputo, about the impact this could have on the president’s chances to be re-elected.

GUESTS: Rep. Brian Mast/(R)-FL 18th District

Marc Caputo/Politico Florida