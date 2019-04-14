By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Brian Mast, Facing South Florida, Florida News, Florida Offshore Drilling, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Marc Caputo, Oil Drilling, Politics

It appears President Donald Trump is now poised to allow oil drilling off the coast of Florida.

An announcement could be made at any time and in this age of divided government, it is one of the few things that actually unites democrats and republicans in the state.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede talks to Republican Congressman Brian Mast, and Politico Florida’s Marc Caputo, about the impact this could have on the president’s chances to be re-elected.

GUESTS: Rep. Brian Mast/(R)-FL 18th District

Marc Caputo/Politico Florida

Jim DeFede

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s