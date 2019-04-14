By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Florida News, Jim DeFede, Jose Oliva, Local TV, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Miami-Dade Firefighters Union

Studies show that firefighters develop cancer at a far higher rate than the average person and are more likely to die from cancer as a result.

Florida is one of only five states that currently does not provide some sort of assistance for its first responders.

There is a bill in Tallahassee that has overwhelming support in the House and Senate, but is likely dead because House Speaker Jose Oliva is blocking it.

GUESTS: Dr. Juan Garcia/Firefighter Son Died of Cancer

Claudine Buzzo/Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Living With Cancer

Omar Blanco/Pres., Miami-Dade Firefighters Union

Jim DeFede

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s