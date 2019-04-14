Comments
Studies show that firefighters develop cancer at a far higher rate than the average person and are more likely to die from cancer as a result.
Florida is one of only five states that currently does not provide some sort of assistance for its first responders.
There is a bill in Tallahassee that has overwhelming support in the House and Senate, but is likely dead because House Speaker Jose Oliva is blocking it.
GUESTS: Dr. Juan Garcia/Firefighter Son Died of Cancer
Claudine Buzzo/Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Living With Cancer
Omar Blanco/Pres., Miami-Dade Firefighters Union