Studies show that firefighters develop cancer at a far higher rate than the average person and are more likely to die from cancer as a result.

Florida is one of only five states that currently does not provide some sort of assistance for its first responders.

There is a bill in Tallahassee that has overwhelming support in the House and Senate, but is likely dead because House Speaker Jose Oliva is blocking it.

GUESTS: Dr. Juan Garcia/Firefighter Son Died of Cancer

Claudine Buzzo/Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Living With Cancer

Omar Blanco/Pres., Miami-Dade Firefighters Union