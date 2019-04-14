  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Donovan's Bar, Fatal Shooting, Miami News, North Miami, Sports Bar

North Miami (CBSMiami) —Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and landed another behind bars early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call about a fight at Donovan’s Bar on Northwest 7th Avenue.

When they arrived they found one man had been shot and killed inside the bar. Police say they arrested the shooter.

One man said off camera that he was the victim’s friend. He said he was at the bar earlier playing pool with him.

He was not sure what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Amber Diaz

