



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Acclaimed chef Hemant Mather is bringing modern Indian food with a nod towards tradition to Midtown in Miami.

Maska Indian Kitchen and Bar is the first restaurant endeavor outside of his Michelin starred eateries in New York for chef Hemant Mathur.

The Indian born chef, along with his business partners, have created a sexy, glamorous and contemporary eatery featuring classic Indian dishes with a modern twist. Several of those amazing dishes are featured in this week’s Taste of the Town with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

A popular small plate on the menu is one his signature dishes called Lasooni Gobi, Chef Hemant’s crispy cauliflower with garlic sauce.

It’s today’s Digital Bite.

Maska Indian Kitchen and Bar is located at 3252 NE 1st Avenue in Midtown Miami. It’s open for dinner Tuesday through Sundays and is closed on Mondays.

Ingredients:

1 Cauliflower head

2 oz. ketchup

2 pieces dry red chili

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 egg

Method:

Cut cauliflower into florets

Season with salt

Add flour and corn flour

Add the egg to the cauliflower, fry until crispy

Sauce: