Pedestrian Killed By Passenger Train In Pompano Beach
Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Virgin Trains USA passenger train Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach.
Key West High Student Found With Gun On Campus
A 16-year-old student at Key West High School is charged with bringing a gun to campus and another student is responsible for turning him in.
Gallery: Dwyane Wade's Final Game At American Airlines Arena
2019 Celebrity Deaths
Stream The Masters
Watch live coverage of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.
Claressa Shields Talks Christina Hammer & Career
Claressa Shields previews her fight with Christina Hammer, which could be the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing.
Heroes Among Us: Navy Pilot Flew Hundreds Of Missions During Cold War, Vietnam War
Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.
Gallery: Dwyane Wade's Final Game At American Airlines Arena
Can't-Miss Arts Events In Miami This Week
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Miami this week, from a monthly art walk in Wynwood to a deal on a visit to HistoryMiami Museum.
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Brickell, Right Now
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had.
Are These Trending Miami Restaurants On Your Radar?
Wondering where Miami's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown Fort Lauderdale
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $2,200, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Fort Lauderdale as a whole.
4 Best Spots To Score Empanadas In Miami
Got a hankering for empanadas? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
The 4 Best Chocolatiers In Miami
Looking to visit the top chocolatiers and shops in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Miami.
Enter To Win Tickets To Disney's THE LION KING
Disney's THE LION KING comes roaring back into the Adrienne Arsht Center and CBS4 wants to send you to opening night on May 8. Enter here to win tickets here.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Schedule:
4:30 PM
Judge Judy
5:00 PM
CBS 4 News at 5PM
5:30 PM
CBS 4 News at 5:30PM
6:00 PM
CBS 4 News at 6PM
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
Stream The Masters
April 12, 2019 at 4:40 pm
