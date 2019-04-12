MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an apartment in Allapattah was riddled with bullets.

It happened overnight at a small two-story building at 2845 NW 22nd Avenue.

Miami police say more than a dozen shots were fired, multiple rounds struck the concrete wall of the apartment building and the windows of two units.

No one inside was injured.

Brandon Escalona who lives nearby said he, his mother, and his 15-year-old sister were terrified as the ducked for cover.

“It was constant, it was non-stop, ba, ba, ba, no stopping whatsoever. I was sleeping and once the shooting started going off, my entire family woke up, my dog woke up, and we just laid on the floor and tried not to get by no bullets or anything,” he said.

A witness said he saw a dark-colored Honda or Nissan speeding away after the shots were fired.