



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Joshua Rhode’s reaction was priceless after his old 2006 hummer transformed NY Giants style.

But his surprise didn’t end there.

Rhodes, 18, is a diehard NY Giants fan is living out his dream.

A senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Joshua has been battling brain cancer and wished for a new York Giants-themed makeover of his old car.

Friday morning his wish was granted thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation, Superior Auto Designs, and NY Giants defensive lineman John Jenkins who was sitting inside Joshua’s car and surprised him.

“So that’s an actual game worn jersey,” said Jenkins pointing to the jersey. “I’ve heard good things about you, good vibes, good character.”

“I’ll always be a Big Blue forever, 91 is my favorite number,” said Rhodes.

Joshua’s dream is now a reality, his car now with a new bright blue paint job, new interior with giants logo, a fixed motor, and an awesome sound system.

“This thing is like a gift from the heavens and I promise you this, this will be my car forever,” said Joshua.

“It’s hard for me to put even words out, I am very emotional right now. For him to go through what he is going through and my adversity in my life, he is giving me hope and he is not even a football player. He is becoming one of my heroes” said Jenkins.

Joshua, a hero to many, thanked everyone for making his wish come true. With his father by his sent this message of hope to others.

“I hope whatever I went through I could inspire other kids going through, what I’m going through, to never give up, focus on your dreams, and nothing on this Earth will ever set you back,” he said.