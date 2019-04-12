MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showing off the deep cuts from her arms down, Constance Doughty said she got those from climbing through a broken window to escape the fire filling her Liberty City home Friday morning.

“I was, oh I was panicking, I started crying, that’s how bad I was panicking because I could not breathe,” she said.

In bed, by the time she opened her eyes, thick black smoke was already choking the house.

“I smelled something burning and I jumped up and our room was smokey and I opened up the door, smoke just hit me,” said Doughty.

She woke her husband.

“My husband got cut up the worse,” she said.

Doughty says it was her husband Darrell who sprang into action.

“The smoke was so heavy,” said Doughty, “there was no way to the door.“

Meanwhile, flames were raging in the couple’s living room as their children slept in nearby bedrooms.

“He started breaking the windows, the windows are small so he had to actually squeeze out the window, you couldn’t make it through the front, you couldn’t even walk to the front to get out the door, that’s why we had to jump out the window,” she said.

He got out, rescued her and then immediately ran to the side of the house to pull their three children to safety.

Arriving firefighters treated Doughty’s husband for numerous cuts from head to toe he got while wiggling through the glass.

There were no serious injuries.