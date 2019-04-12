  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old student at Key West High School is charged with bringing a gun to campus and another student is responsible for turning him in.

According to officials from the Monroe County School District, one student spotted the other showing the weapon in his backpack to other students around noon Friday.

The first student reported the 16-year-old and administrators found the gun in his possession, said schools spokeswoman Lynsey Sanders.

Once detained, the 16-year-old told investigators he found the weapon in an open car in his neighborhood, late Thursday night.

The student was arrested, charged, and taken into custody.

“Administrators are working with law enforcement in handling the investigation,” said Sanders.

