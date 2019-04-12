  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anti-Semitism, Florida News, Local TV, Racial Discrimination

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida lawmakers have passed a new anti-Semitism bill in the House which cracks down on discrimination in public schools and universities statewide.

The bill by Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay was approved Thursday on a 114-0 vote. It would mandate that discrimination against Jewish people be treated the same as acts of racial discrimination in public schools.

Fine says the measure is necessary because discriminatory behavior against Jews is rising across the U.S.

A similar measure is moving in the Senate. That bill recently stirred controversy when the chamber’s Democratic leader, Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville, voted against it. Gibson said then the bill was divisive because it didn’t include other religions, but after criticism said she would support it going forward.

Fine says the bill is not about supporting Israel.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s