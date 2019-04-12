



MIAMI (Hoodline) – If you’re a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Miami this week, from a monthly art walk in Wynwood to a deal on a visit to HistoryMiami Museum.

Local Art Club | Wynwood Art Walk

Calling all foodies, art enthusiasts and avid shoppers! This Saturday night, check out the neighborhood’s monthly artsy block party featuring more than 400 businesses.

Expect a performance from international sax player Leon Morley plus live sets from DJ Silvio Rodrigues, creator of the “Overseas Sessions” podcast and more. Sample street food, visit art galleries and shop for handmade goods throughout the night.

When: Saturday, April 13, 6-10 p.m.

Where: R House Wynwood, 2727 N.W. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Teens Plan Takeover of Pérez Art Museum Miami During PAMM Free Second Saturdays: That ’80s Prom

Next, don’t miss “That ’80s Prom,” a day of free arts activities for teens and their families.

At this event hosted by the PAMM’s Teen Arts Council, you can check out local teens’ artwork, make your own prom portraits, and drop by an advice tent with local poets. At night, teens can enjoy an ’80s-themed prom with dancing.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.

Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% Off at Haitian Heritage Museum

Whether you’re a visual arts enthusiast or history buff, check out world’s first Haitian museum outside the Caribbean. Grab discounted tickets or a family membership to discover cultural artifacts and contemporary works.

Past exhibitions include “Haiti à La Mode,” featuring the works of Haitian photographer Marc Baptiste.

Where: Haitian Museum, 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 105C, Little Haiti

Price: $10 (45 percent discount)- Admission for Two; $20 (50 percent discount) – Admission for Four. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 45% Off All Access Admission to HistoryMiami Museum

Dive deep into Miami‘s history at the the HistoryMiami Museum and enjoy a deal of up to 45 percent off a visit.

You’ll get to check out its collection of some 37,000 artifacts, which include a Seminole Indian dugout canoe, Pan American Airways radio equipment and other items, and rafts and boats built by Haitian and Cuban immigrants, notes the museum’s website.

Where: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Downtown Miami

Price: $13 (35 percent discount)- All Access Admission for Two; $22 (45 percent discount) – All Access Admission for Four. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal