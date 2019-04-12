



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A stretch of Ocean Drive in South Beach was shut down early Friday morning as crews for the film “Bad Boys For 3” took over the street.

Ocean Drive, from 5th to 15th Street was shut down Friday as the film crew took to the street. It’s not known if stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were part of Friday’s shoot, but video from Chopper 4 shows plenty of the production crew on the just before sunrise.

A planned shutdown of the MacArthur Causeway will not take place as scheduled due to a scheduling conflict but according to a Miami-Dade County Office of Film and Entertainment permit, crews are scheduled to shoot by the William Powell Bridge Friday.

This is the third installment of the film franchise.

‘Bad Boys 3’ or ‘Bad Boys For Life’ once again stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who are reprising their roles as Miami narcotic detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down the head of a major drug cartel who is trying to kill Lowrey.

The movie, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and DJ Khaled, is set for a 2020 release.