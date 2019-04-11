  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Wawa is celebrating its 55th anniversary on Thursday by giving away free coffee to all customers. The chain expects to give away more than 2 million cups of coffee on April 11 across all stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida.

If you haven’t been to a Wawa, you may be soon. The company is expanding across the state with four new locations opening soon in South Florida. They’re going up in Davie, Cutler Bay and two in Miami.

Wawa already has 14 locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties and more than 150 stores in the Sunshine state.

Click here to find a location near you and enjoy that free cup of joe.

 

 

