



— A man took his pet camel for a stroll at a local PetSmart store in Michigan this past weekend.

Jeffrey, the one-humped Arabian camel owned by Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era, made his way through the aisles of the pet store in Muskegon on Sunday. His trainer needed to know exactly how much he weighs in order to give him accurate dosages of his annual medications and vaccines.

The petting zoo streamed the event live on Facebook as Jeffrey made his way through the aisles of the pet store in Muskegon with its owner.

“He loves people, so we took him on a field trip,” said Jenny Ferels, a spokeswoman for the petting zoo, told the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, we wanted to show off a little bit. He’s a big star here.”

They eventually got Jeffrey to a scale and he weighed in at exactly 1400 pounds.

While customers welcomed Jeffrey to the store, there was one mishap.

“We did have a cleanup on aisle four,” Ferels said. “We did leave a little souvenir for them.”

PetSmart’s pet policy has a list of “leashed or safely confined pets” owners can bring to the store, but camels are not one of them. However, Jeffrey’s owners had contacted PetSmart for permission before bringing him in.

Ferels said the visit was partly inspired by a video of Oliver, a 1,600-pound, Ankole-Watusi steer that grabbed national attention last month after it visited a Petco in Atascocita, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

The farm received Jeffrey when he was a baby. He will celebratie his 12th birthday in August with an all-day party at the petting zoo.