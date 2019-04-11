



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Country music lovers and beach lovers will join as one this weekend in Fort Lauderdale at the Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival gets underway and traffic is going to be a nightmare.

The 3-day festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday from noon – 10:00 p.m. each day at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard.

As many as 30,000 people are expected at the event each day.

Some of the biggest names in country music will be performing during the 3-day festival including Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Kane Brown just to name a few.

Here’s the full line-up.

Expect parking to be a challenge because there is no designated parking area and traffic will be heavy on all roads leading to the event especially A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard. Delays may also be expected on SE 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.

Concert-goers are encouraged to use taxis, Uber and Lyft where pick-ups and drop-offs are limited to the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex parking lot at 501 Seabreeze Blvd. Ride shares are not permitted to pick-up or drop-of at any other location.

Water Taxi is running boats 10 a.m until midnight each day between three locations, including the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale, the GalleryOne DoubleTree Suites near the Galleria Mall, and the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, near the convention center garage. Parking is free at the Galleria.

Click here for additional shuttle details.

The Tortuga Music Festival works hand in hand with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education, and ocean conservation initiatives.

Over $1,200,000 has been given back to their Conservation Village partners as a direct result of ticket sales and donations from Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival.

For site maps, tickets and additional information, visit: www.tortugamusicfestival.com/