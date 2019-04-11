GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – An Ocala rapper was arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a University of Florida football game.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Christopher Maurice McCallum on Tuesday.

The Gainesville Sun reports McCallum, who uses the alias Jun Jun McCallum online, posted a rap on Facebook about a feud with several people who live in Ocala and Gainesville. In the lyrics, he says he’ll “catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up.”

The rap also refers to violence at a Yungeen Ace concert at the venue Eight Seconds in Ocala on March 23. The video was posted the day before the concert. No violence occurred that could be connected to the rapper.

McCallum is charged with threatening a mass shooting. He’s being held on $50,000 bond.

The case mirrors the case of Pennsylvania rapper Jamal Knox, aka Mayhem Mal, who’s accused of making terrorist threats against two police officers. That case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Florida law changed after the Parkland school shooting to make threats of a mass shooting a crime.

