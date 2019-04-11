



— A woman in Tennessee stole an electric shopping scooter from a Walmart store and drove it to a Waffle House restaurant, police said.

Sally Selby, 45, was charged with theft after officers caught her driving the scooter in the slow lane on Highway 127 in Crossville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Selby allegedly told officers she was on her way to a nearby Waffle House restaurant to buy a cup of coffee when she was pulled over.

Tennessee woman accused of stealing Walmart scooter, driving down highway to get coffee https://t.co/yCHyjvvgCL — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) April 11, 2019

Investigators said surveillance video showed Selby entered the Walmart store Friday at about 4:15 a.m. and began shopping with the scooter. She then exited and drove through the parking lot, police said.

She told officers that the scooter had been built for her by a friend and that someone had ripped the lights off the front, investigators said. But Walmart employees confirmed the cart belonged to the store.

The scooter was returned and Selby was booked at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.