



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Attorneys for NFL owner Robert Kraft filed a second amended motion in court Wednesday to stop the public release of video evidence collected as part of a Florida prostitution sting.

The motion argues that video evidence showing New England Patriots owner receiving “paid acts” in a room at a South Florida day spa, could “destroy any prospect” of a fair trial.

Kraft is one of more than a dozen defendants charged in a sting at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. He has been charged with two counts of solicitation and has denied through a spokesman that he committed a crime.

Kraft waived his arraignment and has requested a jury trial in the case.

Florida prosecutors offered to drop misdemeanor charges against him in exchange for fines, community service and an admission that he would be found guilty if he went to trial. But a source familiar with the case told CNN that Kraft will not accept the deal.

“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said in a statement last month. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Attorneys first filed a motion to stop the public release of surveillance videos and other evidence in March.

The second amended motion was filed Wednesday in Palm Beach County court. A suppression hearing is scheduled for April 26.

