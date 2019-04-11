MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man suspected of killing two people in Miami Gardens last year is under arrest in New York City and it seems he may have confessed to the murders.

Police in the Bronx said Tuesday night Javoni Steward, 23, walked into their police station and asked for directions to a homeless shelter. That’s when he reportedly told the officers he was the man wanted for the murders of Stephen Campbell and Donald Armstrong last June.

Stewart is expected to be returned to South Florida in the coming days to face murder charges.