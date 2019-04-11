



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wait that felt as long as The Long Night, fans of Game of Thrones can finally stop saying that Winter Is Coming.

This week the final season of the globally popular and amazingly successful series will air on HBO.

But before Game of Thrones can kick off its eighth and final season on Sunday night, CBS will air a special segment on 60 Minutes dedicated to the show.

It goes behind the scenes with actors and producers, giving an inside look into how the show is made.

Anderson Cooper visits the set of Castle Black, speaks to Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin as well as showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff.

Among the cast members that speak to Coopers are Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

There will also be an exclusive, never before seen clip from the first episode of season eight, which will air later that night.

Tune in to 60 Minutes, airing Sunday at 7 p.m. on CBS.