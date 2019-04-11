WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – So, what exactly is hepatitis A? Health officials say Palm Beach are Martin counties are considered to be at high risk after several confirmed cases have been confirmed in both counties.

Broward is the latest county in the state to be considered high risk for Hepatitis A.

The Broward County Health Department confirmed seven cases since the start of the year.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection.

Experts say it is passed when an infected person’s stool comes into contact with food, water, or skin.
The infection can also be passed through sex with someone who has it.

Symptoms include:

  • Tiredness
  • Experiencing nausea and vomiting suddenly
  • Pain or discomfort in the abdominal area where the liver is located
  • Discolored bowel movements with a clay color
  • Not being hungry
  • Low-grade fever
  • Urine that is dark in color
  • Pain in the joints
  • Yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes
  • Unbearable itching

    There is no cure for hepatitis A, but experts say it should normally pass on its own.

    Infection can be prevented by getting the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin soon after coming into contact with the virus.

    Health experts recommend washing your hands before eating your food to minimize the risk of getting it.

    Contact your doctor if you think you may have come in contact with the virus.

    The Florida Department of Health in Broward County Hepatitis Prevention Program offers free hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines, as well as hepatitis B and C testing, for adults at increased risk for hepatitis infection.

    For more information about the Florida Department of Health Hepatitis Prevention Program in Broward, call (954) 467-4700.

