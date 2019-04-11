



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – So, what exactly is hepatitis A? Health officials say Palm Beach are Martin counties are considered to be at high risk after several confirmed cases have been confirmed in both counties.

Broward is the latest county in the state to be considered high risk for Hepatitis A.

The Broward County Health Department confirmed seven cases since the start of the year.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection.

Experts say it is passed when an infected person’s stool comes into contact with food, water, or skin.

The infection can also be passed through sex with someone who has it.

Symptoms include:

Tiredness

Experiencing nausea and vomiting suddenly

Pain or discomfort in the abdominal area where the liver is located

Discolored bowel movements with a clay color

Not being hungry

Low-grade fever

Urine that is dark in color

Pain in the joints

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes